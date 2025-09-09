Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $299,562,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at $71,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,464 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,689,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after acquiring an additional 962,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.