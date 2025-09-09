UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,703 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

