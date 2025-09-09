Maximus, Inc. $MMS is Dean Capital Management’s Largest Position

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus by 17,533.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 70.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 114,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 32.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Maximus Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.