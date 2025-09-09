Short Interest in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Grows By 44.4%

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, anincreaseof44.4% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.24. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 90.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

