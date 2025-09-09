Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,500 shares, adeclineof30.7% from the July 31st total of 52,700 shares. Approximately2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.03% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

