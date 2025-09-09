Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Expands By 52.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, anincreaseof52.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.5%

RILYP stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

