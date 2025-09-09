Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Expands By 52.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, anincreaseof52.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.5%
RILYP stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.
About B. Riley Financial
