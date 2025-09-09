Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 726,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

