Dean Capital Management Sells 5,554 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 1.3% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 120,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $119,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

