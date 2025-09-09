Faithward Advisors LLC Buys 1,874 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. CLG LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

