Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 356,200 shares, adropof32.6% from the July 31st total of 528,800 shares. Currently,0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 478,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDZN. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roadzen in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roadzen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Roadzen by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 125,933 shares in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDZN stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Roadzen has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

