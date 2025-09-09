Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January $EJAN

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,134.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

