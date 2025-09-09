Dean Capital Management Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Dean Capital Management raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Independent Bank accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

