Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 46.7% – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 179,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 21,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

