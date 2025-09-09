Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Down 21.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) traded down 21.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05). 41,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 94,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Bay Capital Stock Down 5.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -450.63 and a beta of -0.64.

Bay Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.