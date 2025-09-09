Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 500,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 118,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparton Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Sparton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.