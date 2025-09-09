Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 30.4% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 978,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 137,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 11,842,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

