Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,225 ($30.14) and last traded at GBX 2,220 ($30.07), with a volume of 669157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,152 ($29.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,137.50.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Price Performance

Antofagasta Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,012.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,829.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of £21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.