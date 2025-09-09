Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 38.63 ($0.52). 2,288,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average session volume of 236,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of £819.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,634.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer, and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date the Company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for 2025 is 275,000 – 300,000 oz at an AISC of $1,650 – 1,750/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

