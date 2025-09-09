Dean Capital Management Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COLM opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.