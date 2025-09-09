Dean Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

