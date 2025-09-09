Dean Capital Management Acquires 46 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $492.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

