Dean Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

