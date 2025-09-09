Dean Capital Management Buys 703 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. W.R. Berkley comprises about 0.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:WRB opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

