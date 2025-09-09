Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $153.10

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.1034.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Datadog stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 389.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,364,534.20. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,398,448 shares of company stock worth $182,812,285. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $347,728,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 729.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,855,000 after buying an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

