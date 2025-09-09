Dean Capital Management Acquires 86 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,673 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $521.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.20. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.42 and a 12-month high of $531.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.33.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

