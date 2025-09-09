Dean Capital Management Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. QCR accounts for 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of QCR worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of QCR by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,965 shares in the company, valued at $477,200. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

