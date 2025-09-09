Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Cannae accounts for about 2.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 143.4% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after buying an additional 2,710,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cannae by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 39.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 228,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cannae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cannae Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CNNE opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.16%.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 106,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,990,708.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,285.14. The trade was a 80.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.