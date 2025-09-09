GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) versus Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Financial Survey

GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC – Get Free Report) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GelStat and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelStat N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics -802.03% -34.01% -24.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GelStat and Aclaris Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclaris Therapeutics $18.72 million 12.04 -$132.07 million ($1.37) -1.52

GelStat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

GelStat has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GelStat and Aclaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelStat 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11

Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 318.96%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than GelStat.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics beats GelStat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GelStat

(Get Free Report)

GelStat Corporation, a consumer health care company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription consumer health care products. Its products include GelStat Migraine, a patented solution used for pain relief from migraine headaches; Chews 2 Lose, an appetite suppressant gum for diet aide; All Natural Speed, an energy supplement product; and GelStat Sleep, a product for relief from sleep disorders and its associated symptoms. The company sells its products to retailers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and catalog merchandisers both directly and through external sales brokers. GelStat Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Palm City, Florida.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services. It develops Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), an MK2 inhibitor which is under Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of metastatic breast and pancreatic cancer; ATI-1777, a soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor, completed Phase 2b trails for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and other dermatologic conditions; and ATI-2138, an oral covalent inhibitor of ITK and JAK3 inhibitor under Phase 1 trials as a treatment for T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

