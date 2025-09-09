Copa (NYSE:CPA) versus AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) Head to Head Analysis

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copa and AirMedia Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $3.44 billion 1.38 $608.11 million $15.38 7.48 AirMedia Group $343,000.00 208.52 -$13.65 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

This table compares Copa and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 18.36% 26.22% 11.09% AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Copa and AirMedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 0 5 1 3.17 AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Copa currently has a consensus target price of $154.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than AirMedia Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AirMedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of AirMedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Copa has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats AirMedia Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

About AirMedia Group

AirNet Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons. The company also offers advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel. In addition, it operates CIBN-AirNet channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. The company was formerly known as AirMedia Group Inc. and changed its name to AirNet Technology Inc. in May 2019. AirNet Technology Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

