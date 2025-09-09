Head to Head Analysis: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) vs. Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Dun & Bradstreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 17.22% 23.54% 10.52% Dun & Bradstreet -1.60% 11.06% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dun & Bradstreet 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Morningstar and Dun & Bradstreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Morningstar currently has a consensus target price of $361.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.33%. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than Dun & Bradstreet.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Morningstar pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Dun & Bradstreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Dun & Bradstreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $2.28 billion 4.78 $369.90 million $9.39 27.45 Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.72 -$28.60 million ($0.09) -101.72

Morningstar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Morningstar has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats Dun & Bradstreet on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

