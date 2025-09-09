Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) versus Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Head-To-Head Review

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sonder 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.62%. Given Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality is more favorable than Sonder.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 51.67% 21.30% 11.41% Sonder -28.31% N/A -14.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Sonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Sonder”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $382.38 million 2.73 $368.54 million $11.55 3.20 Sonder $621.27 million 0.04 -$224.09 million ($15.18) -0.11

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality beats Sonder on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

