FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Financial Comparison

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 13.24% 6.24% 2.75% Horizon Technology Finance -48.76% 14.02% 5.68%

Volatility and Risk

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.1%. FS KKR Capital pays out 328.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 0 0 1.71 Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Horizon Technology Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $1.72 billion N/A $585.00 million $0.78 23.19 Horizon Technology Finance -$39.13 million -7.51 -$5.63 million ($1.15) -6.01

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS KKR Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats FS KKR Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

