Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF $AVES

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 6.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $37,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVES. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

