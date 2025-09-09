Octagon Capital Advisors LP Sells 912,980 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Octagon Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,980 shares during the quarter. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLS opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 49,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $1,418,449.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 307,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,586.94. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,638 shares of company stock worth $9,910,962. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

