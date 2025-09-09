Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 27,542 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of H&R Block worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

