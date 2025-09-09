iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $187.32 and last traded at $187.07, with a volume of 688225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.90.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $8,424,869. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,249,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 339,529 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2,023.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 313,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,204,000 after buying an additional 298,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,330,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.