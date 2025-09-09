Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

Octagon Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris comprises 1.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Pharvaris worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris by 205,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

