Empowered Funds LLC Buys 23,571 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 484.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $578.87 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

