Empowered Funds LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,637 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

