Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,063,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.76.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE CI opened at $300.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.18. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

