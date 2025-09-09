Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,000. ARS Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,431.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 322,423 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,887,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,528.23. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,649 shares of company stock worth $15,773,760 in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPRY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. Equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

