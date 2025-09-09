Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Bought by Rivermont Capital Management LP

Rivermont Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 6.7% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after acquiring an additional 806,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.28. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $243.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

