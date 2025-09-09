S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for 9.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.34% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 99.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,455,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.38.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $207.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.