S Squared Technology LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in DocGo Inc. $DCGO

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,590 shares during the period. DocGo comprises approximately 2.6% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 1.85% of DocGo worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 325,760 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 6,874.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,029,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,000,356 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DocGo by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,606,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 320,133 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocGo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.58 million. DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

