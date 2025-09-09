S Squared Technology LLC Boosts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for approximately 1.9% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $146,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $189,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,814 shares of company stock valued at $139,838. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

THRY opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

