S Squared Technology LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. $FTK

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Flotek Industries makes up 1.1% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Flotek Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,068,912.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,042.30. The trade was a 35.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $582,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,892.86. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $335.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.40 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

