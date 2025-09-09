BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Stock Position Cut by Exome Asset Management LLC

Exome Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,204 shares during the quarter. BridgeBio Pharma comprises about 4.9% of Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exome Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,672,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 421,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,087.88. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $2,053,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,984,519.24. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,202,620 shares of company stock worth $187,174,970. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

