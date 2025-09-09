Rivermont Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,000. Sensient Technologies accounts for about 4.3% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.57. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.