S Squared Technology LLC Has $9.70 Million Position in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Symbotic comprises about 5.0% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 106.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 393,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 203,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $4,641,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,125.99. The trade was a 86.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,632 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,351. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -679.90 and a beta of 2.05. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

