Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,700 shares, anincreaseof46.2% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

