Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,700 shares, anincreaseof46.2% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.
About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- What is a support level?
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.